Longhorns Men’s Basketball Trio Claim All-Big 12 Accolades

Three Texas men's basketball players were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Awards teams the Big 12 announced Wednesday. Graduate guard Marcus Carr and Senior forward Timmy Allen were both chosen to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, while sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter was awarded Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Carr and Allen were two of the six players named to the All-Big 12 team. A tie in the voting allowed for an extra spot, where the coaches in the conference voted for their decisions.

Allen earned All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) All-District 8 Second Team and USBWA All-District VII Team accolades during the 2021-22 season. The only Longhorn to start all 34 games last year, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, had 42 steals and ranked second in assists with 71.

Carr earned All-Big 12 Third Team accolades during the 2021-22 season. He played in all 34 games (32 starts) and led the team in assists (3.4 apg) and minutes (30.8 mpg) while ranking second in scoring (11.4 ppg) and fourth in steals (32). During UT’s two NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 19.0 points per contest while hitting 7-of-13 from three-point range (.538) and recorded 16 assists against just three turnovers. He was the main catalyst in the tournament run for the Longhorns.

One of nine selections as Preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12, Hunter was ranked as the No. 3 transfer by ESPN and CBS Sports. While at Iowa State last year, he earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. Hunter started all 35 games and led the team in assists (4.9 apg) and steals (71) and ranked second in scoring (11.0 ppg) and minutes (32.1 mpg).

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations going into the upcoming basketball season. Their non-conference schedule showcases that as they play the likes of Gonzaga, Creighton, Tennessee, Stanford, and Illinois. The Longhorns will lean on Carr, Allen, and Hunter to carry the team throughout the season.

The Longhorns return of the deepest teams in the country while also having a strong freshman class. Texas opens up the 2022-2023 basketball season at home against UTEP on Monday, Nov.7.

