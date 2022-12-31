Skip to main content

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns open up Big 12 play with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve.

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns (11-1) square off against rival Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) in Norman Saturday afternoon. The matchup will be both team's opener in the Big 12 conference ahead of the calendar changing to 2023.

Both teams have been tested ahead of this important clash. Starting with Texas they have already faced four power six opponents. Gonzaga, Creighton, Illinois, and Stanford all fought against the Longhorns with Texas coming out 3-1 in those contests. Texas also played three quality mid major programs in UTEP, Rice, and Louisiana.

Texas is entering the contest with momentum from a record breaking performance Tuesday from guard Marcus Carr. Carr, who tied a Longhorns single-game record for points in a half with 33 in the first half, also tied a program-high 10 3-pointers on 15 attempts. He finished with 41 points helping the Longhorns handle Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 97-72.

Last season, the Longhorns swept the season series over the Sooners. Texas won 66-52 in Austin and also 80-78 in an overtime thriller in Norman.

Live in-game updates will appear at tip-off.

***

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Malik Muhammad
Play
Football

Longhorns Had 'Real Close' Battle With Texas A&M for DB Malik Muhammad

The battle for the signature of Malik Muhammad was a close one between in-state rivals

By Connor Zimmerlee
timmy allen 44
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Preview & How to Watch

Texas Longhorns look to start Big 12 play with a victory against rival Oklahoma.

By Adam Glick
Steve Sarkisian
Play
News

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Loses it In Alamo Bowl Pre-Game Tirade

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is getting headlines for the wrong reasons on Friday

By Matt Galatzan

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Malik Muhammad
Football

Longhorns Had 'Real Close' Battle With Texas A&M for DB Malik Muhammad

The battle for the signature of Malik Muhammad was a close one between in-state rivals

By Connor Zimmerlee
timmy allen 44
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Preview & How to Watch

Texas Longhorns look to start Big 12 play with a victory against rival Oklahoma.

By Adam Glick
Steve Sarkisian
News

WATCH: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Loses it In Alamo Bowl Pre-Game Tirade

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is getting headlines for the wrong reasons on Friday

By Matt Galatzan
t'vondre sweat
News

Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Announces 2023 Return

The Texas Longhorns will be getting back one of their best defensive linemen, T'Vondre Sweat, for the 2023 season

By Matt Galatzan
Ja'Kobi Lane
Recruiting

Who is Still Left on 2023 Recruiting Board for Texas?

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns WR Johntay Cook's 5-Star Pitch to TE Duce Robinson

Johntay Cook has a pitch to star 2023 tight end recruit Duce Robinson, and it involves Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan
jaylan ford w3243
Football

Texas LB Jaylan Ford Discusses Longhorns Future After Alamo Bowl Loss

The junior linebacker could go pro following the Longhorns' loss to the Huskies.

By Cole Thompson
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

New Texas WR Johntay Cook 'Really Doesn't Like OU'

Johntay Cook has high expectations for the Longhorns over the next few seasons, and that includes sweeping the arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners

By Matt Galatzan