No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns (11-1) square off against rival Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) in Norman Saturday afternoon. The matchup will be both team's opener in the Big 12 conference ahead of the calendar changing to 2023.

Both teams have been tested ahead of this important clash. Starting with Texas they have already faced four power six opponents. Gonzaga, Creighton, Illinois, and Stanford all fought against the Longhorns with Texas coming out 3-1 in those contests. Texas also played three quality mid major programs in UTEP, Rice, and Louisiana.

Texas is entering the contest with momentum from a record breaking performance Tuesday from guard Marcus Carr. Carr, who tied a Longhorns single-game record for points in a half with 33 in the first half, also tied a program-high 10 3-pointers on 15 attempts. He finished with 41 points helping the Longhorns handle Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 97-72.

Last season, the Longhorns swept the season series over the Sooners. Texas won 66-52 in Austin and also 80-78 in an overtime thriller in Norman.

Live in-game updates will appear at tip-off.

