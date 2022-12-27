No. 6 Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Preview & How to Watch

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns wrap up non-conference play Tuesday at the Moody Center, as they'll take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Longhorns (10-1) are coming off a season-high point total after reaching the century mark in 100-72 win over Louisiana on Wednesday. Texas is now 3-0 under acting head coach Rodney Terry since the suspension of coach Chris Beard on Dec. 12.

Texas A&M-Commerce (4-9) has lost five in a row and is currently sixth in the Southland Conference, but has picked up some impressive wins over quality opponents this season.

The Lions took down Air Force, which currently has a 9-4 record, in a 73-69 overtime win on the road on Nov. 14.

A&M-Commerce then squeaked by Hawai'i on the road in a 53-51 win on Nov. 30. The Rainbow Warriors have currently have a 9-3 record.

Two of the Lions' best wins of the season have appeared even more impressive in hindsight, making them far from an easy matchup against a Longhorns team that could be caught looking ahead to the start of Big 12 play against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

A&M-Commerce is led by senior guard Demarcus Demonia, who leads the team in points (14.8) rebounds (5.1) and steals (1.2). He'll be a tough out for Texas guards Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -30

Moneyline: Texas -10000, Louisiana +1800

Over/Under: 139.5

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

