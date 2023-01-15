Skip to main content

Longhorns Storm Back, Beat Texas Tech in Austin

The Texas Longhorns had another comeback win on Saturday night. This time against the rival Texas Tech Red Raiders.

AUSTIN - Coming off of an epic comeback win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night, the Texas Longhorns have done it again. 

Trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Texas stormed back in half No. 2, taking down Mark Adams' team 72-70 at the Moody Center. 

That comeback was led by guards Marcus Carr and Sir' Jabari Rice, who finished the game as the Longhorns' two leading scorers with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Timmy Allen also was heavily involved on the scoring end, especially down the stretch, adding 17 points of his own.

Texas ended the game shooting 43.4 percent from the floor overall, and 28.6 percent from three. 

On the other end, the Longhorns were fantastic defensively holding the Red Raiders to 40 percent shooting from the floor. They also forced Texas Tech into 15 turnovers. 

Following their win over the Red Raiders, the Longhorns (15-2) will now have another extremely tough test in front of them, when they travel to Ames to take on the No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

marcus carr texas tech 3r33
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. Texas Tech: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns aim to keep the Texas Tech Red Raiders winless in Big 12 play on Saturday at the Moody Center.

By Zach Dimmitt
dylan disu tyrese hunter 2
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. Texas Tech: Preview & How to Watch

Longhorns seek revenge for Texas Tech's season series sweep in 2022.

By Adam Glick
jaylan ford w3243
Play
Football

Texas LB Jaylan Ford To Return For Senior Season

The leading tackler for Texas will return for another season on Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson

After that, it is another road test for Texas, when they head to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on January 21.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

marcus carr texas tech 3r33
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. Texas Tech: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns aim to keep the Texas Tech Red Raiders winless in Big 12 play on Saturday at the Moody Center.

By Zach Dimmitt
dylan disu tyrese hunter 2
Men's Basketball

No. 10 Longhorns vs. Texas Tech: Preview & How to Watch

Longhorns seek revenge for Texas Tech's season series sweep in 2022.

By Adam Glick
jaylan ford w3243
Football

Texas LB Jaylan Ford To Return For Senior Season

The leading tackler for Texas will return for another season on Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson
Cedric Baxter
Football

Two Longhorns Projected as Instant Impact True Freshman

Longhorns 2023 recruiting class looking to make a lasting impact.

By Adam Glick
Cole Hutson
Football

Texas Freshman OL Cole Hutson to Miss Spring Football With Injury

Texas Longhorns freshman offensive lineman Cole Hutson will reportedly miss spring practice due to shoulder surgery

By Matt Galatzan
Micah Hudson
Recruiting

Texas Will Stay in the Race for Top WR Micah Hudson

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (18) rushes Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo Commits to LSU

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
SIX_134FEC1B-A55E-40B4-A3BE-5A7E9A8959EC-scaled-1
News

OU QB Jackson Arnold Wins Gatorade National Football Player of The Year Over Longhorns Arch Manning

New Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Thursday, beating out Texas Longhorns signee Arch Manning.

By Matt Galatzan