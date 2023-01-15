AUSTIN - Coming off of an epic comeback win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night, the Texas Longhorns have done it again.

Trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Texas stormed back in half No. 2, taking down Mark Adams' team 72-70 at the Moody Center.

That comeback was led by guards Marcus Carr and Sir' Jabari Rice, who finished the game as the Longhorns' two leading scorers with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Timmy Allen also was heavily involved on the scoring end, especially down the stretch, adding 17 points of his own.

Texas ended the game shooting 43.4 percent from the floor overall, and 28.6 percent from three.

On the other end, the Longhorns were fantastic defensively holding the Red Raiders to 40 percent shooting from the floor. They also forced Texas Tech into 15 turnovers.

Following their win over the Red Raiders, the Longhorns (15-2) will now have another extremely tough test in front of them, when they travel to Ames to take on the No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night.

After that, it is another road test for Texas, when they head to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on January 21.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.