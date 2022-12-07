Longhorns Timmy Allen Just 'Trying to Win' Despite Season-Best Night vs. Illinois

Texas Longhorns senior forward Timmy Allen has relegated his offensive role this season in a team-first approach that certainly suits his humble personality.

But playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night hardly phased Allen at all. However, it seemed to phase the No. 2 Longhorns, who fell 85-78 in overtime for their first loss of the season.

Allen was one of the best players on a Texas offense that struggled late despite holding a 10-point lead with eight minutes left. He finished with a season-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists and a block in what was by his best game of the season.

But best game or not, Allen is focused on the scoreboard. It fits almost perfectly with coach Chris Beard's mentality of filling the program with players that have winning as a No. 1 priority.

"I don't really want to talk about my specific stats," Allen said. "I'm trying to win games."

Allen has seen his offensive usage decrease due to the emergence of an elite backcourt that features Marcus Carr, Tyrese Hunter, and Sir'Jabari Rice. Allen, who entered Tuesday having three games of scoring five points or fewer, was averaging 8.4 points through seven games this season - far fewer than the team-leading 12.1 points he averaged last season.

"I'm just trying to help my teammates get in their spots and maybe take a load off their shoulders, so it just happened to be my night," Allen said.

The Longhorns (6-1) will need more big nights from Allen once Big 12 play begins against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve. But for now, Texas will pick up the pieces from its first loss before taking on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT at the Moody Center.

