WATCH: Highlights of Texas Longhorns Transfer Commit Malik Presley
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns added a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer Malik Presley on Monday, he announced on Instagram. He's now the fifth transfer Texas has landed this offseason.
Heading into his sophomore season, the San Marcos, Texas native is still young and brings an interesting skillset to coach Rodney Terry's roster.
Take a look at some of his top highlights from his freshman season this past year, courtesy of TransferTapes on YouTube. Click here.
Presley played in 26 games while making five starts for Vanderbilt this past season. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds on 42.9 percent shooting while playing 11.8 minutes per game. Presley scored a career-high 11 points to go along with four rebounds in 21 minutes of action against Auburn on Jan. 17.
ESPN lists Presley as a guard but he stands at 6-6, 185 pounds and uses his length and ball-handling ability to stride past smaller defenders on the perimeter or challenge big men once he gets to the cup. As a freshman, he showed a knack for attacking from the baseline, where he got a chance to display his athleticism on some impressive dunks while also throwing in the occasional back-to-basket post move.
He now joins a roster that's already added transfer Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Jayson Kent and Julian Larry.