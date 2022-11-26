The No. 4 Texas Longhorns welcome the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros to Austin Saturday. The Longhorns will play the game inside Gregory Gym for the second consecutive season. Last year, Texas handled their game inside Greg against Sam Houston State, winning decisively.

Texas is coming off a trip down south where they handled business against Northern Arizona in the Leon Black Classic. Winning the contest 73-48 was a strong performance after the emotional high of beating Gonzaga at Moody Center last week. Against the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona, Texas shot lights out from the field at 50 percent while forcing 21 turnovers.

For the first time, all-season guard Tyrese Hunter wasn’t the center of production. The Longhorns were led by guard Marcus Carr (17 points, four assists) while freshman guard Arterio Morris added 11 points off the bench.

The Vaqueros (4-2) are led by guard Justin Johnson, who is averaging 19.2 points per game and 3.8 rebounds. He posted 34 points in a 78-77 win over Western Illinois on Monday.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

Under-16

Tyrese Hunter scored the first seven points for Texas and Marcus Carr added a 3-pointer as the Horns jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Vaqueros added a free throw but were held without a field goal in the first four minutes.

Under-12

Dima Zdor got into the paint for UTRGV's first field goal to make it a 12-3 lead for Texas. But despite some improved play from the Vaqueros on the defensive end, Christian Bishop got himself two points on a floater and Sir'Jabari Rice added three points after an and-one to give the Horns a 17-3 lead.

Under-8

The Longhorns went cold from the field after some continued stout defense, but Hunter got a fast-break dunk to give Texas a 21-9 lead.

Under-4

Dillon Mitchell got four quick points off of two free throws and a breakaway dunk. But Zdor was fouled on a made layup and nailed the ensuing free throw.

Carr hit his second 3 of the half to give Texas a 28-12 lead before Johnson responded with a jumper of his own to cut it back to 12. Mitchell had another highlight dunk after he slammed it in the face of Zdor.

Mitchell added yet another dunk, this time on an alley-oop pass from Rice to give the Longhorns a 38-18 lead with two minutes left in the half.

Rice got in on the scoring, as he nailed the fourth 3 of the half for Texas before Dylan Disu hit a layup to give the Horns a 44-22 lead headed into the half.

HALFTIME: Texas 44, UTRGV 22

Under-16

Hunter got a wide-open 3 from the corner to begin the half before Disu added a floater off of a offensive rebound. Disu exited a few minutes later with what appeared to be a knee injury, but he was later cleared to return to action.

Under-12

Johnson nailed a 3 for UTRGV to make it a 53-31 lead for Texas before Bishop and Rice got two points apiece.





You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.