Can Beard Lure Texas Tech Transfer Standouts To Longhorns?

Two Texas Tech Standouts Enter Transfer Portal Following Chris Beard’s Departure; What Does This Mean For Texas?

Just last week, Chris Beard left Texas Tech to become the Texas Longhorns’ new men’s basketball head coach.

Since Beard’s departure to rebuild the Longhorns’ struggling program, Texas Tech is already facing consequences. Following his decision, key players Micah Peavy and Marcus Santos-Silva have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

These players were key contributors to Tech this season. Santos-Silva (senior), averaged 8.3 points and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds, and Peavy (freshman) put up 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

So, could we see any of these players follow their coach to the Forty Acres? Possibly.

However, Texas Tech recently hired Mark Adams, who might sway them to stay with Texas Tech. Adams spent the past five seasons as a Red Raiders assistant, so his familiarity might convince them to remain in Lubbock to build upon the last five years’ momentum.

Between Beard building his new staff and players such as Kamaka Hepa entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Texas will continue its transformation into a new era.

As the dominoes continue to fall, stay updated with Longhorns Country for your latest basketball news.

