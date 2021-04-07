Longhorns Hire Kansas Assistant Jerrance Howard to Beard's Staff

The Texas Longhorns have added yet another talented name to their staff, in former Kansas Assistant Jerrance Howard

Just hours after hiring former UTEP head coach Rodney Terry to his new staff, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remained busy on Tuesday, hiring former Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard as an assistant.

Howard began his coaching career on the staffs of Billy Gillespie and at Texas A&M and Kentucky, before moving to Illinois in 2008, where he was a former player from the 2000-2004 seasons, and helped the Illini to a 104-31 overall record, three Big 10 titles, and four-straight NCAA Tournament births.

During his time at Illinois, Howard became known as one of the nation's best recruiters, helping to land names such as Meyers Leonard and Tracey Abrams.

Howard then left the Illini in 2011, and would land in Dallas with the SMU Mustangs for the 2012 and 2013 seasons under legendary head coach Larry Brown, and alongside new Texas assistant, Ulric Maligi.

Following his tenure at SMU under Brown, Howard finally found a long-term home in Lawrence Kansas under Bill Self, where he stayed from 2013-2021 and helped the Jayhawks to three Big 12 Tournament titles, six regular-season Big 12 titles, and seven NCAA Tournaments, as well as helping to put 13 players in the NBA over that time.

Howard now joins the aforementioned Maligi, Chris Ogden, and Rodney Terry on Beard's new staff, giving them one of the most talented coaching staffs in all of college basketball.

