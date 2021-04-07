NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Hire Kansas Assistant Jerrance Howard to Beard's Staff

The Texas Longhorns have added yet another talented name to their staff, in former Kansas Assistant Jerrance Howard
Author:
Publish date:

Just hours after hiring former UTEP head coach Rodney Terry to his new staff, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard remained busy on Tuesday, hiring former Kansas assistant Jerrance Howard as an assistant. 

Howard began his coaching career on the staffs of Billy Gillespie and at Texas A&M and Kentucky, before moving to Illinois in 2008, where he was a former player from the 2000-2004 seasons, and helped the Illini to a 104-31 overall record, three Big 10 titles, and four-straight NCAA Tournament births. 

READ MORE: Beard Adds Former Longhorns Assistant Rodney Terry To Texas Coaching Staff

During his time at Illinois, Howard became known as one of the nation's best recruiters, helping to land names such as Meyers Leonard and Tracey Abrams.

Howard then left the Illini in 2011, and would land in Dallas with the SMU Mustangs for the 2012 and 2013 seasons under legendary head coach Larry Brown, and alongside new Texas assistant, Ulric Maligi.

READ MORE: Longhorns Coach Beard Reveals 'Help' He Needs From Texas Fans

Following his tenure at SMU under Brown, Howard finally found a long-term home in Lawrence Kansas under Bill Self, where he stayed from 2013-2021 and helped the Jayhawks to three Big 12 Tournament titles, six regular-season Big 12 titles, and seven NCAA Tournaments, as well as helping to put 13 players in the NBA over that time.

Howard now joins the aforementioned Maligi, Chris Ogden, and Rodney Terry on Beard's new staff, giving them one of the most talented coaching staffs in all of college basketball. 

How do you feel about the state of the Longhorns program? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Ex Spieth Opens Up About Journey To Texas Open Win

sipa_28424002
News

Longhorns Hire Kansas Assistant Jerrance Howard to Beard's Staff

The Texas Longhorns have added yet another talented name to their staff, in former Kansas Assistant Jerrance Howard

USATSI_10901180
News

Texas Longhorns Baseball Dominate Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 14-4

In a midweek matchup, the Longhorns dominated the Texas A&M- Corpus Christi Islanders 14-4 at Disch-Falk Field

USATSI_10776995
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-Ex Jordan Spieth Heading in 'Right Direction' Entering The Masters

Jordan Spieth's first win in nearly four years comes at the perfect time, as the first major championship of 2021 starts on Thursday

0026825-jcbw-1280x720
News

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Top 2022 Safety Names Longhorns In Final 6

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

GettyImages-1285535116
News

Spieth and Fellow Longhorns' Masters Tee Times Set For Opening Round

Ex-Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth tee time for the Masters has been set, and he will head into Augusta in the opening day's final grouping

USATSI_15049022
Football

Texas' Thompson Adapts to "Change" With New Longhorns Staff

Josh Thompson is now on his third defensive coordinator, but change has only enhanced his skills.

USATSI_10579843
News

Beard Adds Former Longhorns Assistant Rodney Terry To Texas Coaching Staff

New Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard added another talented name to his coaching staff on Monday, in UTEP's Rodney Terry

GettyImages-469511226
News

Spieth Is Once Again A Winner; Can He Add Another Masters Next?

After nearly four winless years, Jordan Spieth hoisted the Valero Texas Open trophy. Could his next win see him donning the Green Jacket at the Masters?