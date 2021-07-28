WATCH: Texas Target Keyonte George Heats up At NBPA Top 100 Camp

New head coach Chris Beard is off to a fast start with the Texas Longhorns, picking up extensive talent from the transfer portal, all while building an elite coaching staff.

Longhorns target Keyonte George ranks as one of the top players in the 2022 class, receiving offers from Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kentucky.

On Tuesday, George was lighting it up from deep at the NBPA Top 100 camp in Orlando.

Assistant head coach Ulric Maligi, who came to Austin from Texas Tech, has been actively recruiting the prospect for some time now according to 247Sports. Here’s what George had to say on the matter.

“Coach Ulric Maligi called me and told me that I was one of the first players that they were calling. They wanted to make sure that I knew that I was still a priority as they made the move from Texas Tech to Texas so that was big for me.”

On Twitter, George announced that August 8th will be the date of his decision.

While the Longhorns are considered the favorite to land the 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Baylor is making a late push to change his mind.

In the meantime, coach Beard will continue to make up for the loss of seven players (four to the NBA draft and three to the transfer portal) as he has picked up six transfers thus far.

