Podcast: Texas and OU Exit Big 12, Request Admittance To SEC; What's the Fallout?

Podcast: Texas and OU Request Admittance To SEC; What's the Fallout?

In this episode, we are joined AllSooners.com deputy editor Ryan Chapman, to discuss the fallout of Texas and Oklahoma's moves to the SEC
Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

Texas and Oklahoma have now officially exited the Big 12, and requested an invite from the SEC. But what happens next? How soon will the two teams be playing in the SEC? How will the rest of the Power 5 respond?

In this episode, Matt is joined by Ryan Chapman, the deputy editor and recruiting analyst of AllSooners.com, to discuss all of that and more. Ryan also gives an Oklahoma perspective of the blockbuster move, and gives his thoughts on the potential loss of the Bedlam rivalry game. 

Listen to the full episode above.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site Anchor, here.

The two programs now face one final step before they are fully admitted as members of the league -- a conference vote -- which could take place as early as this week, and finalize the process. 

