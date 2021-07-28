Podcast: Texas and OU Exit Big 12, Request Admittance To SEC; What's the Fallout?

In this episode, we are joined AllSooners.com deputy editor Ryan Chapman, to discuss the fallout of Texas and Oklahoma's moves to the SEC

Texas and Oklahoma have now officially exited the Big 12, and requested an invite from the SEC. But what happens next? How soon will the two teams be playing in the SEC? How will the rest of the Power 5 respond?

In this episode, Matt is joined by Ryan Chapman, the deputy editor and recruiting analyst of AllSooners.com, to discuss all of that and more. Ryan also gives an Oklahoma perspective of the blockbuster move, and gives his thoughts on the potential loss of the Bedlam rivalry game.

The two programs now face one final step before they are fully admitted as members of the league -- a conference vote -- which could take place as early as this week, and finalize the process.

