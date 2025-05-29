Arch Manning Already Building Significant NFL Draft Hype for 2026
Despite not having a full season of starting under his wing in college football, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is starting to make an impression for himself in the professionals.
The Professional Football Focus, or PFF for short, released their preseason quarterback rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft, and sitting pretty at the top of the rankings was none other than the nephew of Peyton and Eli himself.
What the young Manning lacks in experience and build (6'3, 220 pounds), he has made up for in sheer talent in the few games he has appeared under center for Steve Sarkisian.
After Quinn Ewers went down with an abdominal injury early in the 2024 season, Manning was given the starting nod by Sarkisian and did not disappoint, leading Texas to back-to-back blowout victories and laying to rest whatever rumors still existed of him earning his spot due to his last name.
Manning has also done something his Hall of Fame-level uncles were never really known to do, which is use his legs. Manning earned a rushing PFF grade of 81.1 in 2024 after taking off 25 times for 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and his running mechanics will only improve with time as he enters his first full season as a starter.
So, whether you chalk up his professional hype to his skill set or his genetics, there's no doubt that the showing that Manning put on in the few games he appeared in for Texas has set his NFL ceiling sky high in terms of draft pick, as many analysts believe that Manning has the No. 1 overall pick for the 2026 NFL Draft on lock, and the Pro Football Focus' statistics on the youthful star is just another testament to it.
Of course, Manning and the rest of the Longhorn offense will have to fully adjust to each other, as well as the fact that they are no longer in possession of quarterback Quinn Ewers, running Jaydon Blue, or wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, all of whom found NFL homes in the 2025 NFL Draft.
And the Longhorns may have to be ready to adjust a little more for 2026 should Arch decide to head to the next level a little bit earlier.