2025 4-Star TE Nick Townsend Commits to Texas Longhorns Over Other SEC Schools
Four-star tight end and athlete Nick Townsend has committed to the Texas Longhorns over Alabama, Texas A&M, and USC.
The Spring, Texas native announced on Monday that he plans to play with the Longhorns moving forward. Townsend stands at 6’3, 225 pounds, and is ranked outside the top 100, but inside the top 200 on every major ranking site's class of 2025 player rankings. According to On3, Townsend is the No. 7 tight end in the class, only behind Texas A&M commit Kiotti Armstrong for the position in Texas.
Ahead of his commitment, Jordan Scruggs, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports, had submitted a crystal ball for Texas to pick up the pass catcher at the start of the month, proving that confidence in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting game is still there.
Greg Biggins, another analyst for 247, noted that Townsend “has a tight end frame but runs like a big receiver.”
The athlete also plays on the defensive side of the ball in high school but looks to be an elite tight end at the next level. Townsend can line up all over the field, a valuable ability, especially in the high-powered Sarkisian offense.
Texas has now brought in its eighth four-star and 14th overall player in the class of 2025, with Townsend joining quarterback KJ Lacey, running back James Simon, and fellow tight end Emaree Winston. Sarkisian has swung and missed at some of the top offensive talents, such as No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore and No. 9 offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, in recent recruiting battles, but the Longhorns are stabilizing.
Townsend marks the third commit in July, and Texas will be patiently waiting for the likes of Kaliq Lockett, Michael Terry III, Jaime Ffrench, and Michael Fasusi, all five stars with hopes to be wearing burnt orange in a year among Texas fans.