3 Louisiana Monroe Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas
The Texas Longhorns will meet up with the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the fourth scheduled game of the 2024 football season and final game of non-conference play.
The Warhawks saw a few changes around the program coming into the year as they hoped to leave a combined 10-26 record under former head coach Terry Bowden behind when they inherited Bryant Vincent.
And so far, things have been working out with Vincent, as he's led them to a 2-0 start to the season.
But the team saw some significant shifts in its offensive playmakers as well, losing its starting quarterback Jiya Wright, who led the team in passing, and wide receiver Tyrone Howell, who caught the most receptions in 2023.
The ULM offense scored 208 points from 25 touchdowns last season, with Wright taking the top spot for most touchdowns on the year with 10.
While it'll surely take some patience from Vincent and the rest of the staff to set a new foundation for the team, the head coach's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach background is a huge step in the right direction.
Here's who could create some offensive momentum for the Warhawks against an unforgiving No. 1 Texas defense on Saturday.
1. RB Ahmad Hardy
Making an immediate statement for ULM since he stepped onto the field for the first time this year, Hardy is a freshman running back who is light on his feet and hard to track down. Hardy has already had one touchdown in each game for the Warhawks for a combined 161 net rushing yards on 33 attempts.
In the program's first game of the 2024 season against Jackson State, Hardy rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts, making that an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Versus UAB the following week, Hardy didn't see as much action, but still recorded 58 yards on 14 carries and another touchdown.
Hardy currently leads the team in rushing yards, and Texas fans can definitely expect him to be a prime option for starting quarterback General Booty to pass off the ball to in order to gain some offensive momentum.
2. WR Javon Campbell
The Warhawks signed 11 players back in February, with Campbell being among the conference's fourth-ranked signing class, the highest ranking for ULM in the past three years.
The wide receiver transferred in from Dodge City Community College, where he tallied 47 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns within his two seasons with the Conquistadores. He averaged 15.3 yards per catch and 48 yards per game, matching stats with the Warhawks' departing leading receiver Tyrone Howell.
Campbell has been slowly but surely recreating those statistics for the Warhawks early in the season. In his debut against Jackson State, the junior accumulated 83 receiving yards on just four receptions and a touchdown. He currently averages 17.8 yards per reception, which will call for trouble if the Texas defense can't stop the passing game before it can begin.
3. QB General Booty
A redshirt junior quarterback who transferred from Oklahoma ahead of the season, Booty has finally been getting the game time he never had in Norman, making only two appearances for the Sooners in two years.
Now, he's been able to shine for the Warhawks and has proven that he can pick up his legs to get the ball moving or send it through the air. Booty has thrown for 191 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions, marking a 63.3% completion rating across two games so far. He's also rushed for 24 net yards on nine attempts, showing that he can capitalize on his option to run the ball if needed.
The gone-but-not-forgotten Sooner inside of him may come out to play against the Longhorns to make for an especially competitive matchup.