Texas Way-Too-Early Week 4 Opponent Preview: Louisiana Monroe
Despite having only played against Texas twice in program history, Louisiana Monroe is reluctant to return to Austin for a matchup that will more than likely be child's play for the Longhorns.
Having been opponents in 2009 and most recently 2022, the home-field advantage proved successful for Texas, as they have a 111-30 combined score against the Warhawks, with both games being held at Darrell K. Royal Stadium.
ULM will once again make the trip come September 21st, but it will be bringing a fresh face at the helm. The Warhawks hired Bryant Vincent back in December following their catastrophic 2023 season, only having two wins at the beginning of the year against Army West Point and Lamar under Terry Bowden.
Bowden joined the staff ahead of the 2021 season, bringing the team to its biggest turnaround in the Sun Belt Conference as it went from a winless year in 2020 to a 4-8 record at the end of 2021. But the win column only dwindled as his time went on, with Vincent now taking over as the program's 17th head coach.
Prior to accepting the position, Vincent served as the Offensive Coordinator for New Mexico, building a squad that ranked 14th in red zone offense and 19th in rushing offense nationally. He led running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt to his best season yet, becoming the first Lobo to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games in school history along with 17 touchdowns.
Vincent has held many roles within his football career, and this won't be his first time in the driver's seat. He stepped up as interim head coach for UAB in 2022 and took the Blazers to a 7-6 finish with a victory in the Bahamas Bowl. As an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for UAB for four years, his offense generated 30.1 points per game and 438.2 yards per game, having numerous bowl games and Conference USA Championships wins.
Although he'll be the new kid on the block, Vincent will join six of his former athletes who transferred from New Mexico to ULM.
With experience and strong leadership, Vincent could bring the Warhawks to another historic turnaround season, but Texas will be one of two SEC opponents that look to disrupt their schedule.
ULM Warhawks
2023 Record: 2-10, 0-8 in the Sun Belt Conference
Head Coach: Bryant Vincent
Passing: QB Jaya Wright
2023 stats: completed 107 out of 204 passes for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Rushing: RB Hunter Smith
2023 stats: 94 carries for 507 yards and three touchdowns.
Receiving: WR Tyrone Howell
2023 stats: 49 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: LB Michael Batton - 30 solo, 50 assisted, 80 total
Sacks: DL Adin Huntington - 8.5