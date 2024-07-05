4-Star Texas Longhorns OT Target Lamont Rogers Sets Commitment Date
Steve Sarkisian’s recruiting staff has their eyes peeled for top-line recruits along the offensive line. While Michael Fasusi is still the top target, the Longhorns have made a late move on four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers.
Rogers is set to make his decision before Fausisi, and Texas will know if the efforts came to fruition on Saturday, July 6. The offensive tackle announced his commitment date and top six schools on X.
Texas is one of Rogers’ top choices along with fellow SEC schools Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas A&M, Florida State, and SMU.
Texas has had its eyes on Rogers since the start of his recruitment process and extended an offer in late January 2022.
The rising high school senior from Mesquite, Texas visited all six finalists in the official spring visiting period and got to know the Forty Acres on June 14. He also visited Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and FSU that month, following visits to Missouri and SMU in May.
The trip to Austin was key to put the Longhorns up in the 6 ft 6 in, 311 pounder’s top six.
Despite making the offer a whole year after Texas, Missouri stands on top of the list according to On3’s RPM with a 59.8% prediction. Oklahoma follows with a 12.8% chance and Texas and SMU come next with less than 10%.
Rogers is ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country and No. 55 overall player, and No. 13 player in Texas, per the 247Sports Composite ranking.