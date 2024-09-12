5-Star Safety Zelus Hicks Commits to Texas
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are keeping their hot streak on the recruiting trail going as the 2024 season continues.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas has landed a commitment from 2026 five-star safety Zelus Hicks. The Carrolton, GA. native attended Longhorns camp on June 1.
"Just the beginning," he told Fawcett.
247Sports has Hicks listed as a five-star prospect on its composite rankings and a four-star on its standard rankings. He has received offers from programs like Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State and many more. Texas offered Hicks back on May 1.
Hicks is now the third commit for coach Steve Sarkisian and staff in the 2026 recruiting class, joining four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star receiver Chris Stewart. Bell committed on June 17 before Stewart did the same eight days later on June 25.
Hicks has made unofficial visits to Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Auburn, North Carolina, N.C. State and Florida.
Last season, Hicks tallied 67 total tackles (5.5 for loss), two sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. During the 2022 campaign, he posted 28 total tackles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions.
Hicks now adds to a Texas secondary that already has a bright future ahead of it. In the 2025 class, the Longhorns have secured commitments from the likes of five-star safety Jonah Williams and three-star cornerback Caleb Chester. They will soon join a backend that already features rising talents like Derek Williams Jr., Kobe Black, Wardell Mack, Malik Muhammad and more.
No. 2 Texas will host UTSA on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.