Analyst Rips Texas Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle For Leaving Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns officially hired former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle on Tuesday. 

University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle arrives at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA

The Texas Longhorns introduced new head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle on Wednesday after snatching him up from the Texas A&M Aggies, but the move has been shrouded by tons of controversy since it was announced. 

Based on both Schlossnagle’s post-game comments after the College World Series and some of the rumored, unconfirmed talks that went on behind the scenes, A&M fans and neutral analysts alike are ripping into the now-former Aggies coach for how he handled his exit from College State. 

Former college and NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Danny Kanell made sure to call out Schlossnagle with some emphatic comments Wednesday. 

“This is an awful look for Schlossnagle,” Kanell said on Sirius XM’s College Sports Radio. “I thought he handled this as badly as you can handle this. There’s a way to go about things in life. You know, there’s ways to handle media, ways to handle adversity. His answer Dusty, he insulted the reporter for asking the question and you can’t really see it. When we listened to it, he walked off the stage. He did a mic drop after he said ‘write that’ and got up and walked off. There’s something about character that goes on here.”

Following A&M’s CWS loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday, Schlossnagle was asked by a reporter if there was any truth to the rumors of him being pursued by other teams, though Texas wasn’t named specifically.

In Kanell’s eyes, Schlossnagle’s approach of calling the reporter “selfish” for asking the question could’ve been handled differently.

“And like I don’t know what is so complicated about this,” Kanell said."Instead, you look like a liar. You look deceitful. You look selfish, and it is all warranted because you got up there and tried to take this high road and insulted the guy for doing his job and said you made all these sacrifices, and you lied. You lied to the media. You lied to your fan base. And ultimately you lied to your players.” 

The controversy surrounding Texas’ new head coach is unlikely to end soon, but regardless of how things went down, the Longhorns will now look to begin a new era with sights set on another trip back to the College World Series.

