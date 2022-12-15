Arch Manning for Heisman in 2023? ESPN Lists Longhorns Commit As Contender

AUSTIN - The impossible expectations for Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning have already begun.

Shortly after signing on the dotted line later this month, the Longhorns will be getting Manning on campus as an early enrollee.

And with his arrival, will come enormous scrutiny. Not only due to his family lineage, but also because of his unanimous '5-star' status across major recruiting services.

With that said, ESPN may have just taken the cake in terms of placing unrealistic expectations onto Manning's shoulders, listing him as a 2023 Heisman contender - albeit under the 'up and comers' section of the group.

Yes, you read that correctly, for the second year in a row, an incoming freshman Longhorns quarterback is being listed as a Heisman contender, without having even taken a snap with the team.

Never mind the fact that the Longhorns already have a starting quarterback, in Quinn Ewers, who despite struggling a bit down the stretch, is one of the most talented throws of the football in the sport, and is set to take a major step forward in 2023.

Yes, Steve Sarkisian hinted at an open quarterback competition this summer. But, we suspect that was more of an attempt to motivate Ewers than anything else.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Manning and the Heisman:

Look, we're not saying he's going to win a Heisman as a freshman, but the quarterback spot will be up for grabs after Quinn Ewers' struggles in 2022, and the Longhorns will have talented players around him, including outstanding tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders -- a quarterback's best friend. Sarkisian likes to throw it, so if he wins the job, he'll get a shot to produce. And if there's anyone who's used to dealing with the burden of expectations, it's Manning. - Dave Wilson

Also on the way-too-early list, is this year's Heisman winner Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, and TCU backup... Chandler Morris.

Yes, ESPN also has a backup quarterback listed amongst the candidates. Although to be fair, Morris had beaten out Max Duggan in fall camp before suffering an injury.

And alongside Manning in the 'up-and-comers' category, are Clemson freshman Cade Klubnik, who has yet to start a game for the Tigers, and Ohio State freshman, Kyle McCord, who will take over for likely-NFL-bound Heisman finalist, CJ Stroud.

Also on the list are Texas Tech's Tyler Shough, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan's Donovan Edwards, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and ex-North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary... who is currently in the transfer portal.

Interesting list, to say the least, ESPN.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.