PFF: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Top 5 'Favorite Bet' to Win Heisman

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is still in the midst of a heated position battle with Hudson Card after the Orange-White spring game on April 23. And still yet to complete his first collegiate pass, the former Ohio State Buckeye is already drawing Heisman hype prior to his first season with the Longhorns.

Using Heisman odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, PFF released its top five favorite bets to win the award this season and has Ewers listed as its second-best favorite to take home the award with 40-to-1 odds. Here's what PFF had to say:

The early reports out of the Longhorn state on star transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers have been what Texas fans were hoping for. 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that one source says head coach Steve Sarkisian and company believe the 2021 five-star recruit is even better than advertised. While Ewers has yet to be named the starter, as he is in competition with Hudson Card, it’d be a shock if the Ohio State transfer wasn’t QB1. Card’s play last year included a tendency to hold onto the ball, panic under pressure and perform poorly in the intermediate-to-deep passing range en route to a 52.4 passing grade. Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will also put his name in the Heisman conversation, but if Texas as a team officially comes “back” in 2022, it means Ewers lived up to expectations, which would make it hard for voters not to reward the star passer with Heisman consideration.

The narrative since Ewers’ arrival is that Card’s familiarity with the system gives him an advantage. But when watching the spring game, Ewers was poised in the pocket and never seemed confused with the call.

Still, Ewers will need to earn the nod from coach Steve Sarkisian as the team's starting QB before any real Heisman talk can take place. Star running back Bijan Robinson, who can also make his own case for the award this year, could limit Ewers' potential Heisman chances should the Longhorns have an expectation-exceeding season.

The offseason hype surrounding Texas football remains alive and well in May and will only continue throughout the summer.

