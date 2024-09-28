Arch Manning Scores Rushing TD vs. Mississippi State
AUSTIN -- Arch Manning has shown this season that he's not afrad to use his legs and get hit while doing so.
This remained the case in Saturday's SEC opener against Mississippi State.
In third quarter, Manning led a 10-play, 75-yard drive in which he showed off both his toughness and nimble feet. On 1st and 15, he welcomed a big hit from a Mississippi State defender on an eight-yard run but quickly got up unshaken by the contact. The next play, he scrambled once again, this time avoiding the defense and tip-toeing down the right sideline before appearing to dive in for a 26-yard touchdown.
However, the officials confirmed him short upon review.
Take a look:
Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner attempted to punch it in but was ruled short from the one-yard line. Manning then gave it another shot and tried to quarterback sneak on the next play but again the officials said no touchdown.
Finally, after three reviews, Manning got in on a one-yard touchdown. Take a look:
This marks Manning's third rushing touchdown of the season. He showed off his wheels in the 56-7 win over UTSA when he faked out the defense and sped his way into the end zone on a 67-yard run.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised Manning's composure following the 51-3 win over ULM. He tossed two interceptions but turned in a solid game in what was his first-career start.
“I thought his poise and composure was really good Saturday, even after the pick at the end of the first half,” Sarkisian said. “To come back in the second half and play the way he did in the third quarter, I thought was impressive for me.
“Arch believes in his ability, and so he's going to try to take some of these shots, and we reap the benefits of it. I just rattle off four guys making plays down the field. As he continues to grow, he's going to learn the value of some of those explosive plays on the perimeter, on check downs.”