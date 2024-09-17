Bijan Robinson Highlights Quiet Week 2 for NFL Longhorns
It was not a good Week 2 in the National Football League for the Texas Longhorns alumni.
Bijan Robinson closed out the NFL weekend with a victory on Monday Night Football as his Atlanta Falcons edged the Philadelphia Eagles 22-21 on a last minute touchdown toss from Kirk Cousins to Drake London. Robinson collected 97 yards on 14 carries.
The players with the best day were the kickers. Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers had better than average days for their respective teams. Tucker was 3-of-4 on field goals and scored 11 points. The Ravens lost by three points. Tucker's miss proved costly.
Dicker was 2-for-2 on field goals, but missed one of his three extra points. The missed extra point did not cost his team as they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 26-3.
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs caught two passes from Patrick Mahomes for a 17 yards and no touchdowns. He also had one carry for five yards.
Adonai Mitchell had one reception for 30 yards for the Indianapolis Colts. He was targeted four times by quarterback Anthony Richardson. Former Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehrlinger did not see any action for the Colts as they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 16-10.
The Denver Broncos, featuring wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey lost 13-6 to the Pittsurgh Steelers. Humphrey had four receptions for 50 yards on five targets. His long for the day was 27 yards.
Tight end Ja"Tavion Sanders of the Panthers caught two passes for eight yards in the loss to the Chargers.