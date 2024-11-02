Bijan Robinson's Reason For Success This Season Is An Unexpected One
Former Texas Longhorns star and current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been showing his true potential in his second year in the NFL. Robinson told On3 that he has a new-found confidence this season and the reason why might be unexpected to some.
Robinson has been partnering with ORB Sport to create a smart mouth guard, which he says has been helping him in games. The 22-year-old told On3 about why he chose to partner with ORB Sports.
"This has been just a great partnership with me, and for me, it is just really important because it’s the only mouthguard that tracks your data when it comes to heart rate and just the impact that I take week to week on the field. And obviously, with me being a running back, that’s very important,” Robinson said.
Robinson is chasing a 2,000-yard season, something that he feels he can achieve is he just prepares and takes his season one game at a time.
His ORB Sports Smart Mouth Guard tracks data that he can study to learn how to stay in better shape and potentially prevent injury. After a solid rookie season, he made the jump in skill and confidence and is now one of the top running backs in the NFL.
Just like during his time at Texas, the pace of game has slowed down in his second year.
"Definitely slowed down. I feel like as players and for me especially, I have to get used to the speed of the game, the mentality of the game, especially in college,” Robinson told On3. “From my first year as a freshman to my sophomore year, you saw a drastic difference."
So far this season, Robinson has 546 yards on 116 carries and four rushing touchdowns. He had his best game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks with 21 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown despite the Falcons falling.
Robinson worked hard in the offseason to grow his confidence on the field, and it has paid off. He has been shining on the field and ESPNFantasy has noticed, with analyst Daniel Dopp calling him a top-five running back of week 9.
Only time will tell to see if his mouthguard continue to help him to success for the rest of the season.