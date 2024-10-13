Texas Longhorns In The NFL: Bijan Robinson Has Career Day For Atlanta Falcons
Week 6 of the NFL season has almost concluded and a lot of former Texas Longhorn players played an impact for their team this Sunday.
Starting with the London game Sunday morning against the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. Bears running back Roschon Johnson didn't do much on the ground with only eight yards on five touches, but he did have 25 yards through the air on two receptions in the 35-16 victory.
In the Cleveland Browns 20-16 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, running back D'Onta Foreman had the most carries (10) for Cleveland that resulted in 31 yards. Foreman also added 16 yards through two receptions.
Texas kicker legend Justin Tucker had a great showing in the Baltimore Ravens' big 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders. Tucker was successful in all three field goals he took with the longest being 45 yards to go with three extra-pointers.
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker also had a great game in the 23-16 win against the Denver Broncos. Dicker also hit all three of his field goals with the longest being 46 yards to go with two extra-pointers.
Before we get to Bijan Robinson, another former Longhorn in the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons game showed through. Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders finished with 49 yards on five receptions, but it wasn't enough against Robinson and the Falcons.
Robinson helped the Falcons win 38-20 with 95 yards on the ground on 15 carries to go with a season-high two touchdowns each in the first half. Robinson also added 10 yards in the air off three receptions.
Switching to the defense, New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylon Ford recorded two tackles, the first's in his NFL career in the 51-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Texas pairing off defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and defensive back Quandre Diggs almost got the Tennessee Titans a win against the Indianapolis Colts. Sweat recorded 3 tackles and Diggs got six in the 20-17 loss.
Defensive backs P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones once again headlined the Denver Broncos defense. Jones recorded a season-high and a team-high 12 tackles and a pass deflection and Locke had seven tackles in the 23-16 loss against the Chargers.
Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach also had four tackles and a pass deflection for the Broncos.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had four tackles in the 47-9 ugly defeat against the Detroit Lions.
And lastly, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliot tied for second on the defense for tackles with six in the 32-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Unfortunately, no Longhorns will be playing in Monday Night Football, but Sunday Night will feature one Longhorn with defensive back Joesph Ossai for the Cincinnati Bengals against the New York Giants. That game will start at 7:20 on NBC.