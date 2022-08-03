Four Longhorns on College Football America Dream Team

Four Texas football players, led by running back Bijan Robinson, are part of the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason FBS Dream Team, released this week.

The FBS Dream Team is the publication’s equivalent of a preseason All-America Team.

Robinson has earned a player on several preseason All-America teams this summer and was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He’s in the CFA Starting Lineup, its equivalent of a first team.

Robinson is coming off a 2021 season in which he led the Longhorns with 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He also added 26 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He’s expected to be a Heisman candidate in 2022.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy made the Dream Team’s Reserves, its equivalent of a third team. Worthy was one of college football's top freshman wide receivers in 2021, as he caught 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Two potential starting offensive linemen, both true freshmen, made the ‘Class of 2022,’ a list of the top incoming freshmen in the country. Arlington (Texas) Bowie High School’s Devon Campbell and Humble (Texas) Summer Creek’s Kelvin Banks made the cut, and both could start for Texas at some point this season.

The other Big 12 players that made the team include Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin, Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV in the Starting Lineup; and Oklahoma State defensive lineman Collin Oliver in the Second String (second team).

The College Football America Yearbook Dream Team is the publication’s version of a major college All-America Team with a twist. Instead of picking a first team, second team and/or third team, the team is presented in the context of an actual Football Bowl Subdivision program. FBS teams are limited to 85 scholarships, and the College Football America Yearbook Dream Team is subject to these same constraints.

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover. Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF join the Big 12 in 2023. Texas will head to the SEC in 2025.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

