Elite CB Malik Muhammad Signs Letter of Intent With Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns officially signed yet another elite commitment of the 2023 class on Wednesday when South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad handed in his letter of intent.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Muhammad picked the Longhorns over serious pursuit from most major FBS programs, including Texas A&M, Alabama, and others.

Across the board, he is one of the highest-rated corners in the class. And on Tuesday, that continued to be the case, with Muhammad coming in as the No. 16 overall recruit in Sports Illustrated's 2023 SI99 rankings.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won back-to-back state championships in his final two seasons.

In his junior season, Muhammad fished with 68 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended.

During his latest state title run, Muhammad finished with 58 tackles, 12 passes defended and an interception, which was returned for the game-sealing touchdown in the 6A state championship game.

Muhammad will now join other 2023 Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams in on the 40 Acres next fall.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.