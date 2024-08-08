College Football Playoff Predictions: Texas Projected as No. 8 Seed
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns enter their first season in the SEC with the program-level expectation that anything short of a conference championship and College Football Playoff berth will be a disappointment.
Their path to making it to the CFP without an SEC title is of course much easier now with the inaugural 12-team playoff this season. In a recent playoff bracket prediction from On3’s JD PicKell, the Longhorns are in the mix for the National Championship but will hardly have the easiest path imaginable toward achieving the ultimate goal.
PicKell has Texas as a No. 8 seed in the bracket with a first-round home matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame on tap. The Longhorns beat the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish during a memorable 50-47 double-overtime win in Austin to begin the 2016 season. Could history repeat itself at DKR with a trip to the CFP Semifinals on the line?
Take a look at the bracket:
Here’s how PicKell seeded each CFP team:
1. Georgia (SEC Champion)
2. Oregon (Big Ten Champion)
3. Miami (ACC Champion)
4. Utah (Big 12 Champion)
5. Ole Miss
6. Ohio State
7. Florida State
8. Texas
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Appalachian State (Sun Belt Champion)
In this scenario, the Longhorns don't exactly get a favorable draw, as they would have to face No. 1 seed Georgia in the Semifinals if they were to take down Notre Dame. While Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian would hardly back down from a matchup against the Bulldogs, the Longhorns would be doing themselves a favor if they secure a first-round bye by winning the SEC and potentially being the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.
These preseason predictions will of course mean nothing once the season actually rolls around but it does give Texas fans a solid look at what things could look like during the first season of the 12-team format.