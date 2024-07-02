Commissioner Greg Sankey Recalls Decision to Bring Texas & Oklahoma to SEC
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are officially members of the Southeastern Conference as of July 1, with crowds swarming on the Forty Acres on Sunday night to celebrate Texas' induction.
Aside from the festivities, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on SEC Network to congratulate the two universities and said that he believes they will both fit right in under the values that he's encouraged within the conference.
He revealed that what originally caught his attention and eventually sealed the deal was the fact that the Longhorns and the Sooners have a long history of athletic success alongside a fanbase that brings the "it just means more" mentality. Having been accepted into the conference back in 2021, Sankey reflected on his decision to extend an offer to each school in an interview with SEC Network.
"It goes back to an athletic directors' conversation," Sankey said. "Scott Stricklin at Florida, we were talking generally about the potential new members years ago and he said, 'You need to apply the It Just Means More Test.' So, on a campus and in an athletic department and university, does what they do as an athletic program meet that kind of expectation that we have? Obviously [Texas and Oklahoma] do."
Both athletic programs had their share of victory in their final year of Big 12 contention, with Texas football winning the conference championship and making a College Football Playoffs appearance and Oklahoma softball winning its fourth straight national title. Combined, the two programs have 110 national championships across all sports, and Texas capped off the season by bringing home the Leander Directors' Cup, given to the most elite athletic department.
Sankey mentioned that he's had conversations with many fans, apart from Sooners and Longhorns, across the nation about the excitement surrounding the Red River Rivalry moving into the SEC. The history of each team combines for 11 national championships and nine Heisman Trophy winners and looks to bring one of the most well-known rivalries in college football.
"It's interesting to travel the country and I hear from fans of the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma about their excitement," Sankey said. "I was on an airplane in Syracuse, New York, two weeks ago with a Gator fan and a Georgia fan saying that they're excited about the future because they both play Texas this year. So think that's the reflection of meeting that excitement test."
All eyes will be watching the two newcomers this year, and fans will especially want to tune in to the historic Red River Rivalry game that is set to take place in Dallas on Oct. 12.