Jadan Baugh's Final Decision Shatters Texas Longhorns Star RB Dreams

The Texas Longhorns have dreams of securing a high-caliber addition to their running back room.

Former Florida Gators star Jadan Baugh would have been just that. He never entered the portal, but for a time, there was a feeling that it was a matter of when, not if, he would choose to test the waters. In fact, Baugh's name swirled in rumors related to Texas essentially since the hiring of former Florida running backs coach and new Texas RB coach Jabbar Juluke.

Florida's desire to keep him put was no secret, but neither were links to Austin and a potential change of scenery through the portal. Now, however, Texas' hope for a chance to secure Baugh has passed, with Baugh electing to stay in Gainesville under new head coach John Sumrall and sign a new deal with the Gators, per On3's Pete Nakos.

The All-SEC Second Team selection will now return a critical rushing force to the Florida offense, something particularly valuable for Sumrall after his team saw the exodus of multiple running backs to the portal.

Jadan Baugh would have had workhorse potential at Texas

Texas is very familiar with Baugh's capabilities on the ground. In its meeting with the Gators on Oct. 4, Baugh received 27 carries, turning them into 107 yards and a touchdown that opened the game's scoring.

He took on 15 or more carries in nine games this season, accumulating 1,170 yards to be a consistent force within a Florida offense that was anything but. His reliability and explosiveness shone through in the season finale against in-state rival Florida State, when Baugh charged for 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 38 attempts to lead the Gators to a three-score victory.

Baugh's importance to the Florida offense in 2025 shows why Sumrall made retaining Baugh a priority in his first months in charge. Ultimately, he was able to do just that.

The Longhorns will host the Gators on Oct. 16 in the sides' third meeting in three years. Once again, Baugh will be in Orange and Blue on the opposing sideline.

Texas in need of rushing improvement

The Longhorns had their most productive ground game of the season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Michigan. Quarterback Arch Manning and RB Christian Clark combined for 260 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, giving Texas its second and third 100-yard individual rushing performances of the season.

No Longhorn eclipsed 600 yards on the ground in 2025 -- RB Quintervion Wisner led the room with 597 across 131 carries.

Now, Texas is in search of some help for the room in the form of at least one, but probably two additional backs. The depth chart currently includes Clark, James Simon, Michael Terry III, Ryan Niblett and incoming freshmen Derrek Cooper and Jett Walker.

After the game that Clark had in Orlando, Texas fans can feel confident that there is at least one high-caliber back already in the room. But if they fail to bring in any additional help, things could be slow in the running game once again in Austin in 2026.