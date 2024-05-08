Could Quinn Ewers Injury Issues Give Arch Manning Chance at Texas Longhorns QB Job?
Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.
There is no debate about that.
However, throughout each of his seasons as the starter for Steve Sarkisian, Ewers has suffered injuries that have kept him out for multiple weeks. That said, Ewers was able to return and thrive in each case, particularly last season, when he led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff.
That said, that injury history has left a lingering doubt in the minds of some, and with Arch Manning waiting in the wings for his chance, the Horns could be just one misstep or injury away from a change at the position.
At least, according to On3's Andy Staples, who believes that, in the event of a similar Ewers injury, Manning could take over the keys to the offense, and never give them back.
"So Quinn Ewers has not been healthy for an entire season in his two seasons as a starter," Staples said. "Are we sure he's going to be healthy? Probably not. But guess what? You've got one of the best backups in the country... I am curious if Arch does wind up coming in, would he wind up staying in?"
Of course, this all assumes an injury for Ewers to begin with, which in and of itself, is a strange exercise. That said, based on his history, it is also extremely difficult to ignore.
And in the event that Ewers does take that one hit or land akwardly on that one play, Manning will be the one inserted into the game.
That also doesn't mean that, in the event of a Ewers injury, Manning is gauranteed to succeed either. Afterall, he has yet to see a meaningful college snap, and most are projecting his success based off of his dominant spring game performance.
Still, Staples believes that when it comes down to it, Manning could be the one of the two passers with the higher upside to get the Longhorns over the top.
"I think they feel a lot more comfortable now if they've got to play Arch if Quinn gets hurt," Staples said. "I am curious what happens if we do get a taste of Arch. Quinn's the one part of this whole thing that I'm not entirely sold on. "I'm not saying Quinn's a bad quarterback. I'm just saying the level you've got to play at to win a National Championship is extremely high; the bar is high."