'Dialed Up!' Quinn Ewers Confident in Texas Longhorns QB Room
When Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers joined Robert Griffin III on his podcast this week, Griffin asked Ewers a simple question: Who has the best QB room in the nation, and why is it Texas?
“You can call me biased, but I really think it’s us,” Ewers said.
Ewers and the former Heisman trophy winner met to talk all things Texas football on Griffin’s ‘RG3 and the Ones podcast on Friday, leading to discussions about the quarterback room and how Ewers feels heading into 2024.
“We’re all capable of making great plays,” Ewers said about himself and the rest of the quarterback room. “(Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) and (quarterback) coach (AJ) Milwee have us dialed up, actions speak for themselves.”
Ewers has been more active in the media than ever before after his EA CFB 25 cover reveal in mid May, where he, Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Michigan’s Donovan Edwards grace the cover of one the highest anticipated video games in recent history.
“It’s been great, it’s honestly humbling and a blessing to have the opportunity to be on the game,” Ewers said. “It was a cool experience to get to Dallas, hang out with the other guys.”
Ewers and Griffin discussed many topics in an almost 50 minute interview, but one of the biggest standouts was how in-depth Ewers and Griffin talked about the quarterback position. The once quiet and laid-back gunslinger has developed both on and off the field in his two years at Texas, and the rest of the Longhorns seem ready to take the field for the start of the 2024 season.