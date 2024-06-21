'Fired Up!' Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can't Wait For EA Sports College Football 25
Quinn Ewers has not only become the face of Texas football but a premier face of EA Sports' College Football 25 video game.
The starting quarterback was revealed to be one of three players printed on two editions of the front cover, being the third athlete to sport the burnt orange and white in the game's history. He was also granted his own exclusive promotion, including behind-the-scenes content of the cover photoshoot.
Ewers expressed the excitement among him and his teammates on the DraftKings Network show Gojo and Golic ahead of the game's official release on July 19.
"We're all fired up," Ewers said. "There's going to be a lot of competition in the locker room, in the dorm rooms, it's going to be the talk of the locker room for probably a month or so. I bet a lot of fall camp during our free time there's going to be some playing in the player's lounge."
In a previous press release, Ewers said EA Sports was the first place he got to live out his childhood dreams of becoming a Texas Longhorn and that it became a full circle moment to represent the team on a virtual level.
"I enjoyed playing the Road to Glory, you know, starting out in high school and kind of working your way up, that's always fun," Ewers said.
Ewers himself started out as a five-star prospect out of Carroll Senior High School and has since been able to replicate the journey of becoming a champion. He led his team to a Big 12 Championship title, their first College Football Playoff matchup, and secured the first victory over a top-three team since 2008 last season. The rising junior has recorded 5,656 career passing yards, the eighth-most in program history, with 37 career touchdowns.
Ahead of this fall, Ewers is already a prime pick for the Heisman Trophy within his first year as an SEC quarterback and looks to continue his run as one of the most notable players in this new reality of college football.