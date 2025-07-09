Five-Star Nears Decision Between Texas and Three Other Schools
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson in the 2026 recruiting class has yet to decide on where he will begin his college journey. Narrowing his decision down to four schools, Atkinson has included Texas as a potential home for his collegiate career.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Atkinson's decision has come down to Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, and the Longhorns. One of the top recruits in the 2026 class, Atkinson says his commitment is coming soon.
What Could Atkinson Bring to the Forty Acres
Atkinson is currently rated as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 9 player in the nation overall by 247Sports. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Atkinson is coming off a junior season where he recorded 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 46 QB hurries and was awarded MaxPreps national junior of the year.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said. "Quick to locate the football with his field awareness and will mirror ball carries with his rare start-stop ability and exceptional lateral burst...Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes."
A Georgia native, 247Sports' crystal ball predictions give the Bulldogs the likeliest chance of landing the top prospect. On3 concurred with this assessment, giving Georgia the highest chance of landing the nation's top linebacker as well.
If the Bulldogs were able to land Atkinson, it would only add to the team's already impressive 2026 recruiting class that ranks second in the nation according to 247Sports. If the team were able to acquire the nation's best linebacker in the upcoming class, then Georgia would certainly have a case to jump to the number one spot over USC.
Texas currently sits at 13th in the national 247Sports recruiting rankings with 17 overall commits. Texas already has two five-stars in its 2026 recruiting class, EDGE Richard Wesley and QB Dia Bell, as they look for a third in Atkinson. Wesley is a recent commit, accepting the Longhorns' offer on June 22, while Bell has been committed to Texas for over a year, accepting his offer in June 2024.
Atkinson also has the options of Oregon, who hold the 9th-best 2026 recruiting class, and Clemson, who sit behind Oregon at 10th. With his announcement seemingly close, these powerhouse programs will be on the edge of their seats to see who has won the Atkinson sweepstakes.