September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former Longhorns Pledge Jaylon Guilbeau Commits to TCU

A former Longhorn commitment has found a new home.
Author:

Texas cornerback commitment Jaylon Guilbeau was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, committing to former head coach Tom Herman in September of 2020. 

Now, following his de-commitment from the program on July 22, Guilbeau has found his new home with the TCU Horned Frogs

Guilbeau picked the Horned Frogs over Texas and Texas A&M.

Before his re-opening his recruitment, Guilbeau had ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country, ranking as the No. 14 overall corner in the 2022 class by SI All-American.

As a result, the Longhorns will now look to add another lockdown corner to their impressive class. 

READ MORE: Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do" After 70-35 Drubbing Of Texas Tech

Recommended Articles

GuilbeauWEB
Play
News

Former Longhorns Pledge Jaylon Guilbeau Makes New College Choice

A former Longhorn commitment has found a new home

1 minute ago
GettyImages-1342460749
Play
News

Texas' RB Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

Bijan Robinson's 191-yard day helps Longhorns make a statement in first Big 12 game

3 hours ago
GettyImages-1342460791
Play
News

Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do" After 70-35 Drubbing of Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in their Big 12 opener on Saturday

16 hours ago

Since his decommitment, Texas has added a pair of defensive back commitments to help replace the loss in Ryan (Denton, TX) defensive back Austin Jordan, and Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA) corner, Ronald Lewis.

You can view SI All American's scouting report of Guilbeau below:

14. Jaylon Guilbeau

Vitals: 6', 175 pounds

School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial

Recruiting: Considering Texas, TCU, Texas A&M

Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GuilbeauWEB
News

Former Longhorns Pledge Jaylon Guilbeau Makes New College Choice

A former Longhorn commitment has found a new home

1 minute ago
GettyImages-1342460749
News

Texas' RB Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

Bijan Robinson's 191-yard day helps Longhorns make a statement in first Big 12 game

3 hours ago
GettyImages-1342460791
News

Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do" After 70-35 Drubbing of Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in their Big 12 opener on Saturday

16 hours ago
FAKrfVvVQAER7bF
Football

Texas Offers Elite 2024 QB Dylan Raiola

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

17 hours ago
GettyImages-1342471494
Football

How the Longhorns Offense Exploded for Highest Point-Total in 16 Years

The Longhorns managed to top last week's scoring total to kick-off Big 12 play and improve to 3-1 on the season

17 hours ago
GettyImages-1342469883
Football

Don’t Let the Score Fool You: Texas Defensive Takeaways

Don’t let the score fool you; Texas’s defense still has work to do following the Longhorns’ 70-35 win over Texas Tech

19 hours ago
GettyImages-845054248
Football

Game Log: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35 FINAL

The Texas Longhorns are looking for their first Big 12 win of the year on Saturday. Follow along with live updates from the game from the Longhorns Country staff here.

Sep 25, 2021
NFL
Football

Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 4 Picks

Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

Sep 24, 2021