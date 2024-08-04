Former Texas Longhorns Golfer Scottie Scheffler Wins Olympic Gold In Wild Finish
It was a Texas-sized comeback for Scottie Scheffler as he captured his first Olympic gold medal in Paris on Sunday,
Scheffler, who started to charge up the leaderboard on Saturday, finished with a nine-under-par 62 on Sunday to capture the win. He defeated Tommy Lockwood by one stroke at Le Golf National golf course.
The win was good enough for the United States to collect its 15th gold medal of the games.
For Scheffler, it was his seventh victory of the year. Aside from winning the Masters, this has to be the biggest win of Scheffler's professional career.
“It’s pretty high up there,” Scheffler said after the round to golf.com.. “Anytime you’re able to represent your country is pretty special. This was a fun week and it was great representing the USA, and I’m proud to be going home with a medal.”
Scheffler finished his round and then was compelled to watch the final hole in the clubhouse. Fleetwood stood at the 18th tee with a chance to tie Scheffler with a birdie. His long attempt was offline, after Fleetwood tapped in for his par, Scheffler began to celebrate.
The Englishman had to settle for the silver medal. Hideki Matsuyama of Japan finished in bronze after shooting a 65 on Sunday.
At the medal ceremony, when Scheffler was awarded his medal, the national anthem was played. Scheffler got caught up in the moment and was brought to tears.
Scheffler graduated from Texas in 2018. He helped the Longhorns win three Big 12 titles.