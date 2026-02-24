Texas Longhorns Among Early Contenders for 5-Star QB

Could the Texas Longhorns be building a recruiting pipeline in Southern Florida?

Five-star quarterback Dia Bell committed to Texas and could be the eventual starting quarterback once Arch Manning graduates to the NFL.

However, another succession story is playing out at a private prep school in Florida, where Bell’s successor at American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla., could follow in his footsteps. Recently, the five-star heir under center for the Patriots commented on his Longhorns connections amid his recruitment process.

Texas ‘Surging’ for 5-Star QB Neimann Lawrence

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Neimann Lawrence is transferring to Heritage for the 2026 season after spending the 2025 season with Miami Northwestern Senior High School, a public school. He will share his junior year with the Patriots and is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2028.

Currently rated as a five-star quarterback by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, Lawrence is one of the top prospects in his class. Rivals' Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 4 quarterback (No. 29 overall) and a four-star prospect, while 247Sports’ Composite Rankings lists him as the QB3 (No. 27 overall).

He will take over for Bell at Heritage, who committed to Texas in June 2024 and enrolled for his freshman season in January of this year. Bell was successful as a starter for the Patriots, though injuries plagued his high school career. Lawrence has been starting on varsity since eighth grade, when he attended Ransom Everglades School, a private school in Miami.

Amid his own recruitment process, Lawrence is aiming to make his commitment soon, according to Chad Simmons of Rivals, sharing that he may commit in the summer. Simmons said both Texas and Texas A&M are “surging” for Lawrence, who is heavily pursued by some of the top universities in the country.

American Heritage Patriots quarterback Dia Bell (3) runs during the first quarter of a game against the Naples Golden Eagles at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence reportedly trains with Bell and has a strong relationship with Texas's coaches.

“I have been there two times and I cannot wait to go back,” Lawrence said to Simmons. “They have a winning tradition. I like their history too. They develop their quarterbacks. Texas is a quarterback pipeline.”

Texas is not alone in its pursuit of Lawrence; Texas A&M and Miami (FL) both stand out as leaders, while Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Kentucky are also vying for his attention. The connection to Bell could play a part, but the key may be head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator AJ Milwee.

Sarkisian and Milwee have built a strong reputation in recent seasons. Quinn Ewers was named to two all-conference teams during his time in Austin, Texas, and Manning is a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft after returning for his redshirt junior season.

While Bell is expected to be the next man up under center for the Longhorns, that may not factor into Lawrence’s recruitment process. The five-star quarterback said that getting to the NFL is his top priority over playing time.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This falls in line with the Longhorns’ recent philosophy under center: letting star recruits develop before hitting the field. Manning waited two seasons behind Ewers despite being the No. 1 quarterback in his class and having plenty of opportunities to transfer. Bell is likely facing a redshirt season despite his five-star status.

Lawrence is part of the Class of 2028, putting him two years Bell’s junior, which could make for a similar timeline. Could he be Bell's successor in multiple stops? The Longhorns will have to fight to make it happen.

He lauded Ohio State’s track record at quarterback and complimented Marcel Reed’s role at Texas A&M. As spring visits approach, Texas is expected to be involved, though he will be busy. No dates are set, but Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Miami (FL) are also expected to be on his schedule.

Texas does not yet have any commits in the Class of 2028 as the cycle only begins to take shape. The Longhorns have been aggressive in the 2027 class, with an early top-10 ranking as things begin to heat up.

They will likely be similarly urgent in the next cycle, as recruiting has been a lifeblood of Texas’s football program. Lawrence's recruitment will be one to watch as the summer approaches and his list of schools narrows.