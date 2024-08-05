Former Texas RB Jonathon Brooks Sends Warning to Jordan Whittington Doubters
The 2024 NFL season is approaching, meaning fans will get a chance to see the professional debuts of multiple former Texas Longhorns after the program's historical turnout at the NFL Draft this past April.
Though most NFL fans will be fixated on the performances of first-round picks Byron Murphy and Xavier Worthy along with second-rounders T'Vondre Sweat and Adonai Mitchell, Carolina Panthers rookie and former Texas running back Jonathon Brooks is making sure Los Angeles Rams receiver Jordan Whittington isn't getting overlooked.
A sixth-round pick by L.A. in April, Whittington has been impressing so far this offseason, but Brooks is hardly surprised. He expects Whittington to put the rest of the league on notice this season while proving he was worthy of being selected higher than the sixth round.
"Y'all gone see. He’s not a late round receiver. Shoulda been way higher but just watch," Brooks tweeted.
After the recent knee injury to Rams second-year receiver Puka Nacua -- which reportedly isn't considered to be serious -- Whittington could see an increased role early this season while his fellow pass-catcher works his way back to 100 percent. Rams star receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp has also dealt with multiple injuries during his time in the NFL, so Whittington could be thrust into an important role on a moments notice.
Whittington played in 41 career games (25 starts) during his five seasons with Texas. He ranks 12th in program history with 141 receptions and 14th with 1,757 receiving yards. He had six touchdowns during his time at Texas.
He'll likely make his preseason with the Rams when L.A. hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.