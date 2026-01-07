Rams vs. Panthers: Three Bold Predictions for Saturday’s NFC Wild-Card Round Clash
After receiving some help from the Falcons in Week 18, the Panthers successfully clinched the NFC South, despite losing their season finale against the Buccaneers. Now, they’ve been granted the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and will take on the No. 5 Rams in the wild-card round of the postseason.
Carolina is the only team to win less than half of their games that made the playoffs. At 8–9, the Panthers are the first team since the 2022 Buccaneers to make the playoffs with a sub-.500 record. Now, the team will have a tall task looming in what will be the organization’s first playoff game since 2017.
As for the Rams, they’ve made it to the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. They won a Super Bowl as recently as the 2021 campaign, and will look to make another deep run this year. Their opening-round matchup may seem a favorable one, but L.A. did lose to Carolina in the regular season, 31–28.
With a rematch of that Nov. 30 game set for Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, we’re going to make some bold predictions for first clash of the NFL’s wild-card weekend.
Matthew Stafford will throw for 300-plus yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions
As previously mentioned, Stafford didn’t have his best game the last time the Panthers and Rams met in the regular season. With the stakes raised, I’m expecting a much better performance from the veteran quarterback.
The Panthers have a solid pass defense, but I think they’ll struggle to contain the tandem of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who combined for over 2,500 yards and 24 touchdown receptions in the regular season. Adams was on the receiving end of both of Stafford’s touchdown passes when the Rams faced Carolina in late November, and he led the NFL with 14 touchdowns catches.
Stafford, outside of a few bad games, took care of the football well in 2025. He only had two games with multiple interceptions––although, one did come against the Panthers. Still, he had more games without an interception than games with one, and had a stretch of eight consecutive games during the season in which he didn’t have a single pass picked off.
I think Stafford will throw for over 300 yards and three touchdown passes, all while protecting the football and not throwing a single interception. It would be the fourth time he’s put up those numbers in a game this year.
Bryce Young will be held under 150 passing yards and will not have a touchdown pass
In 2025, Young has as many games with three touchdown passes (4) as he does games with zero touchdown passes. One of those three-touchdown games came against the Rams, when he had one of his best showings of the campaign. I don’t think he’ll be able to replicate those highs in what will be his first taste of NFL playoff action.
Young has been plagued by inconsistency throughout his career. He had 268 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the loss to the Buccaneers, which came on the heels of a putrid performance against the Seahawks when he completed 14 passes for just 54 yards.
I’m expecting the Rams defense to hold Young under 150 passing yards and to keep him from throwing a touchdown pass. It would be the fifth time this season Young has recorded that stat line. He’s been held to 150 or fewer passing yards in six games this season. The Rams have held opposing passers under 150 yards in two games this season, and I expect they’ll be effective in shutting down Carolina’s passing attack on Saturday.
Rams will take care of business on the road and beat the Panthers by at least 14 points
The Rams are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s game, currently projected to win by 10.5 points. I think they’ll cover that spread and some, taking care of business against a Panthers team that got the better of them in late November. It’ll be a revenge game of sorts for Stafford & Co., and I’m expecting them to make a big statement in a first-round rout of Carolina.
The Panthers have the worst point differential of any team in the playoffs this year. They ended the regular season having been outscored by their opponents by 69 points, scoring 311 themselves while surrendering 380. Los Angeles, on the other hand, has a +172 point differential, leaning upon their sensational offense which scored 518 points this season––most in the NFL.
I think the Rams’ offense will overpower the Panthers’ defense, and that playmakers like Nacua, Adams and Kyren Williams will all have big games. I’m expecting a blowout in this one, with the Rams picking up a road win by at least two touchdowns.