Former Texas Longhorns WR Jake Smith Announces His Transfer Destination

After missing the vast majority of the spring with a foot injury he suffered during the camp's opening workout, Texas Longhorns wideout Jake Smith was expected to be a big part of Steve Sarkisian's offense in the fall.

However, that all changed this spring when Smith elected to enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

On Tuesday after, that future college destination was revealed, when Smith announced his intentions to transfer to the USC Trojans.

Smith, who was thought to be a front runner for the primary slot receiver in Sarkisian's new offense before his spring practice injury, now joins a growing list of Longhorns to transfer to the Trojans in recent months, including Tight End Malcolm Epps, Running Back Keaontay Ingram, and safety Xavion Alford.

Smith will join a new USC offense constructed by up-and-coming quarterback guru Graham Harrell and led by talented quarterback Kedon Slovis.

In two seasons with Texas, Smith has had his fair share of injury concerns but has been productive when healthy, appearing in 20 games, and catching 48 passes for 568 yards and nine scores over that time. Smith played in just seven games in 2020.

With Smith now heading to Los Angeles, the Longhorns' depth at wide receiver takes a substantial hit. However, thanks to the emergence of and the hopeful sustainable health of talented wideout Jordan Whittington, that blow will be lessened.

How will the loss of Smith impact Texas? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

