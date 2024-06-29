Former Texas OL Connor Williams Making Good Progress Following Knee Injury
After suffering an ACL tear back in December during his time with the Miami Dolphins, former Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams could be ready to join a new squad, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.
"Connor has had a remarkable recovery, nothing short of miraculous," Rosenhaus said to WSVN. "Really looking good for the start of the season. Did not anticipate him going to training camp with the team and felt like it might be something during the season before he played, but now he's done an awesome job and we're gonna see Connor Williams in someone's training camp."
The 26-year-old currently isn't part of any NFL team despite this positive update. Williams was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, playing as a starter until he was picked up by the Dolphins in 2022 under a two-year, $14 million contract.
His knee injury came during week 14 of the 2023 season against the Tennessee Titans, with Miami placing him on injured reserve and his contract ultimately running out at the end of the year. Doctors claimed the injury would take up to a year to heal, and at the time Rosenhaus reported that Williams wouldn't be signing with any team anytime soon.
But with his client's speedy recovery, Rosenhaus said that Williams would be interested in returning to the Dolphins, but there are multiple teams showing interest where Miami has been quiet. Not long after Williams' injury, Miami signed former Titans center Aaron Brewer for a three-year deal during free agency in what looked to be an act of replacing Williams.
Declaring for the Draft after spending three years at Texas, Williams was a critical asset for the Longhorns from 2015-2017, serving as an All-American offensive tackle. However, he also suffered an injury in the few months prior to announcing his decision to go for the Draft, only playing in five games of the regular season.
Rosenhaus mentioned in later interviews that Williams would be taking a "methodical" approach to his rehab as he looks to get back on the field in time for the 2024 season.