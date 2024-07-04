Four Texas International Swimmers Are Paris Bound
The University of Texas Swimming and Diving program won't only be represented by the red white and blue.
As swimming trials take place across Olympic teams, more Longhorn swimmers punched a ticket to Paris.
European and World champion Huber Kós represented Hungary in the 2020 games, and will be making his second appearance for his country in the summer. Kós had yet to swim in burnt orange after announcing his transfer from Arizona State in early June.
Breaststroker Caspar Corbeau will be honored to wear another shade of orange in the summer, representing the Netherlands. The 2020 Olympian was part of the 2021 Texas team that won the national championship and the 2022 runner-up team, earning 18 All-American titles in his years as a Longhorn. He left the program in 2023 to move to Amsterdam and focus on his aquatic training.
“The last few years have been learning experiences, and I think I’m finally ready to make that breakthrough," Corbeau said.
To the western border of the Netherlands is Anna Elendt's home of Germany. Just like the other two, Elendt was part of her country's Olympic team in 2020, and along with Corbeau was part of the national runner-up team in 2022 and later in 2023 and 2024. The Dreieich native won 12 Big 12 Conference titles, including four individuals.
Rising sophomore Angie Coe left a mark in her first year as a Longhorn. Coe not only won the team Big 12 championship but walked into the top step for the 800 free relay. Coe, who has been swimming since the age of four, will be representing Taiwan in her first Olympic games.
Swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics will last from July 27, the day after the games begin, until Aug. 4.