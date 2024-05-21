Texas Longhorns Set Big 12 Record For Conference Championships In Single Year
As they say goodbye to a 28-year ride in the Big 12, 15 Texas Longhorns teams lifted the conference championship trophy in 2023-2024 setting a conference record for most titles in a single season.
At the end of a historic season for head coach Steve Sarkisian's football team, the Longhorns defeated Oklahoma State 49-21 its first conference championship since 2009. Texas football also stood on top of the standings in the regular season with an 8-1 record.
The main building tower also lit up burnt orange for both the program's basketball teams. Despite an underwhelming campaign in the NCAA tournament, Rodney Terry's men's basketball team dominated the conference and clinched the Big 12 title.
The women's team's trailblazing season with freshman Madison Booker earning the Big 12 Player of the Year honor went all the way to the Elite Eight in the tournament holding the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2004. Despite losing the regular season title to Oklahoma, Vic Schaefer's squad won the conference tournament against Iowa State.
Texas volleyball and softball shared women's basketball success in the conference and on the national level. The defending national champion volleyball team started the season slow, with a non-conference loss to Long Beach State, but picked up the pace to secure one last Big 12 title. Texas volleyball went on to win its second national championship in two years with a sweep over Nebraska. In the ongoing softball postseason, the Longhorns hope to achieve the College World Series glory, but the conference work is done. With domination from rivals Oklahoma in the past years, softball won the regular season championship for the first time since 2010 as the No. 1 team in the country.
Baseball continued its tradition of success earning its 10th Big 12 regular season title with a 20-10 conference record. David Pierce's squad has a shot of winning the tournament championship on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. against Texas Tech.
It wasn't only the "big sports" that found glory in the farewell season. Soccer, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf, and women's rowing lit the tower orange in the 2023-24 season.
Athletic Director Chris del Conte, who joined the program in 2017, outlined an ambition to elevate all Texas sports to national championship quality through investing in facilities, hiring elite coaching staff, focusing on analytics and building a culture of excellence.
Seven years into his leadership, a thriving Texas athletics program put its name in conference history.