How to Watch No. 17 Texas vs. Arkansas
After their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns will need a few dominoes to fall their way if they want to keep their hopes for the College Football Playoff alive after their third loss of the season.
With only two games left on the schedule, they will need to win both and look good doing them to keep them in the at-large discussion. The first team on the docket in their quest is the Arkansas Razorbacks, one of their oldest rivals, with the first meeting between the two teams dating back to before the 1900s.
Here's how to watch one of Week 13's most exciting matchups.
How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- Who: Texas Longhorns 7-3 (4-2 in SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 2-8 (0-6 in SEC)
- What: Seventh conference game of the season for the Longhorns
- When: Saturday, November 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV/Streaming: ABC
- Radio: Longhorn Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color)
- Last Season: Last season, the Longhorns went 13-3 and were knocked out of the College Football Playoff by the eventual champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that, though, their other two losses on the season came at the hands of the Bulldogs, losing 30-15 in the Forty Acres, and then again 22-19 in the conference championship. The Razorbacks went 7-6 on the season and were 3-5 in the SEC.
- Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 57-23, and won last year's meeting between the two teams 20-10. The two programs have only met six times in the 2000s and are tied at three wins each in those matchups.
Meet the Coaches
- Bobby Petrino: Petrino took over as the interim head coach after the firing of Sam Pittman this season, and is looking for his first win since taking over at the helm. Previously coached at Arkansas from 2008 to 2011, before a motorcycle incident that would force him to resign. He is 137-73 all-time as a head coach and was a quarterback at Carroll College from 1980 to 1982.
- Steve Sarkisian: In his fifth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 45-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2025 season as the preseason number one-ranked team in the AP poll. He was previously an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
What to Know About Arkansas
After starting off the season 2-0, the Razorbacks haven't won since, and will travel to the Forty Acres looking for their first win since September 6th of this year. Despite their record, they have been right in the thick of games, with five of their last seven losses coming by three points or less.
They feature one of college football's best dual-threat quarterbacks, Taylen Green. He is 20th in the country in passing yards with 2,537, and is second on the team in rushing yards with 719 yards on 124 carries, only 16 fewer attempts than the team's leading rusher, who has 140 on the season. He has accounted for 26 total touchdowns (19 passing, seven rushing) and 10 interceptions.
Their defense has been their biggest weakness, allowing more than 21 points in all of their losses this season, and they have only allowed opponents to 30 points or less in three games this season.