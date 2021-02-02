Full Texas Longhorns Baseball Schedule Revealed

The Texas Longhorns full 2021 baseball schedule has finally been revealed, and it looks to be a tough road ahead.

The Texas Longhorns head into the 2021 baseball season as one of the top teams in the country in terms of both expectations and interest.

The Longhorns, who finished a shortened 2020 season with a 14-3 overall record, including a 10-1 record at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, will open the season against three top-10 SEC opponents at Globe Life Field in Arlington in the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, and the No 6. Ole Miss Rebels.

Throughout the schedule, the Longhorns will face eight of the top-20 teams in the country including a non-conference series against the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks of the SEC.

The Longhorns were 1-2 overall against the SEC last season.

To round out the year, Texas will face three top-15 teams in conference play, in the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs, as well as the No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers in the regular season's final series.

You can view the Longhorns' full schedule below:

2/19: #7 Mississippi State (Arlington)

2/20: #8 Arkansas (Arlington)

2/21: #6 Ole Miss (Arlington)

2/24-2/27: BYU

3/2: A&M-Corpus Christi

3/3: at Texas State

3/5-3/7: at Houston

3/9: Sam Houston State

3/12-3/14: #18 South Carolina

3/16: UTRGV

3/19-3/21: at Baylor

3/23: Incarnate Word

3/26-3/28: Oklahoma

3/30: at Texas A&M

4/1-4/3: at Kansas

4/6: A&M-Corpus Christi

4/7: Stephen F. Austin

4/9-4/11: Kansas State

4/13-4/14: Nevada

4/16-4/18: Abilene Christian

4/20: at Texas State

4/23-4/25: at #20 Oklahoma State

4/27: Incarnate Word

4/30-5/2: #3 Texas Tech

5/4: Texas State

5/7-5/9: at #10 TCU

5/11: Texas Southern

5/18: Rice

5/20-5/22: #14 West Virginia