Ground And Pound Work In Ames: Iowa State Cyclones Preview

In a battle of which team has underachieved more, Saturday should decide that answer.

Texas will hit the road once more, this time to Jack Trice Stadium to take on Iowa State. The Cyclones looked to be one of the more impressive teams on paper, returning all but two starters.

Veteranship doesn't propel you to wins. Production does. A sloppy offensive performance against in-state rival Iowa, plus two second half implosions against Baylor and West Virginia now has Matt Campbell's rosters sitting with a chance to perhaps go 9-3 at best.

That's if they get past the Horns and Oklahoma to close out the season.

Last year, Campbell turned around the ship. After an early loss to Louisiana, Iowa State look to be one of the league's most complete units on its way to a 9-3 record. The Cyclones also picked up their first New Year's Six Bowl win under Campbell by defeating Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Initially, the play was to head to the College Football Playoff. Now, it's finish strong and hope for chaos while fighting to remain alive in the race for a Big 12 title.

Texas and Iowa State have played each other consistently since the emergence of the Big 12 in 1996. All-time, the Longhorns hold the record at 14-4.

Iowa State

2021 Record: 5-3 (3-2 Big 12)

Head coach: Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell is 35-28 in five seasons with the Cyclones

Offensive Set: Spread

Defensive Set: Multiple, 3-3-5

Returning starters on Offense: 10

As of late, the offense has been balanced for Iowa State. Quarterback Brock Purdy is a high completion quarterback that has limited his turnovers in the past three games. He currently holds a passer rating of 158.8, and a completion rating of 73.3.

The real story line of the Cyclones' offense has always been running back Breece Hall. Last season's FBS leader in rushing (1.572 yards), Hall is one pace to nearly duplicate that production as he currently leads the Big 12 on the ground with 985 yards through eight games.

Projected starters on offense:

QB Brock Purdy, Sr.*

RB Breece Hall, Jr.*

WR Xavier Hutchinson, RS Sr.*

WR Tarique Milton, RS Sr.*

WR Jaylin Noel, Fresh.

TE Charlie Kolar, RS Sr. *

LT Sean Foster, RS Sr.*

LG Trevor Downing, RS Jr.*

C Colin Newell, RS Sr.*

RG Darrell Simmons Jr., RS Soph.

RT Derek Schweiger, RS Sr.*

Returning starters on Defense: 9

It's hard to say the Cyclones took a step back defensively even though they lost two starters. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Mike Rose returns up the middle. Off the edge, Will McDonald, who led the team in sacks, also elected to return.

Rose has battled injuries all season, leaving him limited in play. He also made the switch midseason from playing the middle to strong-side in order to help against the run. McDonald currently leads the conference in sacks (7.5) and continues to be a name on the rise. Nationally, the Cyclones rank top 10 in total defense (291.5 yards per game).

Projected starters on defense: 7

DE Will McDonald V, RS Jr.*

DT Eyioma Uwazurike, RS Sr.*

NG J.R. Singleton, RS Fr.

DE Zach Petersen, Sr.

LB Jake Hummel, Sr.*

LB O'Rien Vance, RS Sr.*

LB Mike Rose, Sr.*

STAR Isheem Young, RS Soph.*

CB Anthony Johnson Jr., Sr*

FS Kym-Mani King, Jr.

S Greg Eisworth, RS Sr.*

CB TJ Tampa, Soph.

Newcomers to Know:

WR Jaylin Noel

Coming out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Noel elected to head to Ames over the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin. During his final season, he recorded 68 receptions for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Noel has been limited in the passing attack. Then again, everyone besides Hutchinson and Kolar have been limited in that aspect. So far this season, Noel is averaging 7.1 yards per play and has recorded 15 total catches.

