"He's back": Longhorns WR Jake Smith Cleared To Return For Summer Workouts

The Texas Longhorns received some good news on Wednesday when wideout Jake Smith was cleared to return for summer workouts.

After missing the vast majority of the spring with a foot injury he suffered during the camp's opening workout, Texas Longhorns wideout Jake Smith has been cleared to return to practice this summer, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Wednesday.

"He's back," Sarkisian said Wednesday. "He will be ready to go with us starting next week in our summer program."

Summer workouts will begin next week for the Longhorns.

Smith, who is expected to be the primary slot receiver in Sarkisian's new offense, now joins a list of seven other Longhorns, including standouts Derek Kerstetter, DaMarvion Overshown, and T'Vondre Sweat, who are expected to miss the remainder of the spring with various injuries.

In two seasons with Texas, Smith has had his fair share of injury concerns but has been productive when healthy, appearing in 20 games, and catching 48 passes for 568 yards and nine scores over that time. Smith played in just seven games in 2020.

With Smith now set for return, the Longhorns' depth at wide receiver will return to its full strength, as they look to replace the departed Brennan Eagles and Tarik Black going into next season.

What will Smith's impact be in 2021? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

