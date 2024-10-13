How Does Texas Punter Room Look Like After Red River Rivalry?
Sophomore punter Ian Ratliff earned his first start and collegiate minutes in the 2024 Red River Rivalry game.
Until this weekend, true freshman Michael Kern had punted each game, with 11 punts through five games, averaging 42.8 yards per punt and a total of 471 yards. Kern was listed as questionable in both Wednesday and Thursday's injury reports, upgrading to probable on Friday.
"We think (he's) the best punter in the country," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said to the Austin-American Statesman on signing day. "We think this guy's got a skill set for the future."
Though he was taken off the injury report on game day, Kern did not see game time against the Sooners, instead, it was Ratliff who had his first chance to prove himself.
The Longhorns weren't forced to punt too many times, but in the three attempts, Ratliff recorded 133 yards. The Sooners, on the other hand, were forced to punt six times.
Ratliff averaged 44.3 yards per punt, nearing Kern's records of 45.5 and 45.75 against UTSA and ULM, and the sophomore managed one 50+ yard attempt.
Assumedly, Kern will resume his starting duties next week vs. Georgia, but it is certainly comforting for the Longhorns to know they have two quality legs at their disposal.
"I'd like the guy to hit the ball and punt the ball directionally well. I think that's something right away that we look for," assistant head coach Jeff Banks said to the Austin-American Statesman about what he expects from a punter. "From a technique standpoint, if he can be two steps and get the ball off quicker, I'd like that. That's probably where we start is just form-wise, getting him to be compact, and to be able to strike the ball the same every time."
It is never the case in which fans get excited when their team is forced to punt, but with Ratliff's solid performance, Texas fans won't need to stress too much if the moment arises where he is called on again.