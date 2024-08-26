How Quinn Ewers Has Grown In Year 3 As The Texas Starting QB
When Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers arrived on the 40 Acres, he was a bit of a deer in headlights.
Not only were the expectations of him enormous as a prospect alone, but he was also taking over one of the highest profile starting jobs in the sport of college football.
Needless to say, there was a lot of pressure.
Since then, however, Ewers has grown into his position, perhaps more than anyone else in the country. More impressively, in the process, he has been able to become the unquestioned leader of the program.
And according to Ewers, he was able to do by being patient, and slowing things down, and taking it all in.
"I feel like I just, I'm more able to just kind of take it all in," Ewers said on Monday. "Week by week, I've just been able to kind of sit back and be more comfortable within the program. I'm able to just take things in more, and better than I would have in the past couple of years."
That isn't to say that Ewers doesn't have urgency either. In fact, its quite the opposite.
The third-year starter wants nothing more than to lead his team to an SEC Championship and a national title.
Instead, he has simply become more comfortable with the speed of the game, the pressure of leading a program, and keeping his composure when it matters.
"I mean me taking a step back isn't just like a thing that I do every single play, every single rep," Ewers said. "I still have, you know, urgency and want to play at a super high level. I think just being able to be more comfortable... I don't have so much stuff going on in my head now, I'm more able to slow it down."
Now, heading into the season opener, Ewers is approaching things like it as business as usual.
And for Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns, that means taking things one week at a time and holding themselves to the highest possible standard.
"I don't think we'd look at it any differently than we have," Ewers said. "I mean, obviously, it's going into the first week. We've still got to find a rhythm in ourselves and whatnot, but we definitely expect to win. And I think we expect to win every game, no matter if it was this year or the past couple of years. But we're going to go in and focus on it one week at a time, enjoy the process, and try to try to win each game each week."