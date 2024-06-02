How To Watch: Texas Baseball vs. Lousiana in College Station Regional
After a heartbreaking loss at the hands of hosts, and rivals, Texas A&M, the Texas Longhorns baseball team will go back to the drawing board as they look to advance deeper in the College Station Regional.
Texas will face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns for the second time in the regional as they both look to advance to the Regional Final game versus A&M. Texas originally beat Louisiana 12-5 on Friday, forcing the Cajuns to the losers bracket.
After a win against Grambling and the Longhorn’s extra-inning loss to A&M, both teams will meet at the top of the losers' bracket with a chance to take on the hosts with a win.
Texas will enter Sunday’s game off the back of a demoralizing loss. After lights-out pitching between Lebarron Johnson Jr, Gage Boehm, and Andre Duplantier II, the offense never truly found its footing. Through 10 innings the Longhorns held one of the best teams in the nation to just two runs, but fielding problems allowed for A&M to add two in the top of the 11th inning.
With all of the momentum drained from the Longhorns, Texas faltered in the bottom of the 11th and A&M advanced. Texas played a fantastic game, but three errors cost the Horns three runs and were the deciding factor in the game.
Louisiana is coming into Sunday’s match hot after beating Grambling the same way Texas did, with a 12-5 blowout. Sun Belt Player of the Year Kyle DeBarge was on fire, bringing in three RBIs and two runs after a disappointing game against the Longhorns to kick off the tournament. Both teams are expected to bring their No. 3 starters, with Ace Whitehead likely taking the mound for Texas while Louisiana has a few well-rested options, but will likely go with star freshman Chase Morgan.
Everything is on the line for two fantastic teams, here is where you can find all of the information for it:
What: Texas Longhorns Baseball vs. Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at the College Station Regional - Game 6
Where: Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas
When: Sunday, June 2, 2024, 2 P.M. CST
TV: ESPN 2
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network