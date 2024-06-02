How to Watch Texas Longhorns Women's College World Series Game 3
After a 10-0 shutout against Florida to remain undefeated in the WCWS, Texas Softball awaits the winner of the Stanford/UCLA duel to fight for a spot in the best-of-three formatted championship finals.
The Longhorns defeated eight-seeded Stanford in the first game of the tournament 4-0, but the Cardinal kept itself alive by taking down Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings.
UCLA came from the other half of the bracket with a 4-1 win over Alabama and a 1-0 defeat to reigning national champions Oklahoma in the second round. The Bruins were the last team to have won a championship before the Sooners' three-peat campaign started.
In the regular season, the Bruins defeated state rivals Stanford in all three matches played. UCLA went on to defeat Utah for the conference title.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Oklahoma awaits the winner of the Florida/Alabama matchup.
With a win, Texas automatically advances to the finals, with a loss, a second game will be played. Stanford and UCLA have both been defeated previously in the tournament and if either beats the undefeated Longhorns the extra game will be played shortly after the end of the first semifinal. Oklahoma has the same advantage as its south-of-the-river neighbors.
A Red River Showdown for the national championship and a rematch of the 2022 final depends on the results of both games.
WHAT: Texas Longhorns (54-8, 23-4 Big 12) vs. Stanford Cardinal (49-16, 17-7 PAC-12))/UCLA Bruins (43-11, 17-4 PAC-12)
WHERE: OGE Field at Devon Park, Stillwater, Oklahoma (13,000)
WHEN: Monday, June 2, 2024, 6 p.m. CT, 8:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)
TV: ESPN2